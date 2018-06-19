Traffic
June 19, 2018 10:07 am

Toddler hit by truck in southwest Edmonton parking lot

By Online Journalist  Global News

Edmonton Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010.

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
A A

A toddler is recovering after being struck by a vehicle in a southwest Edmonton parking lot.

Edmonton police said the collision happened at around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Royal Gardens neighbourhood.

Police said the two-year-old boy was struck by a truck in a parking lot near 115 Street and 41 Avenue.

Police said the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The EPS major collision section is investigating. No further details were provided by police.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Edmonton collision
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
Royal Gardens
Royal Gardens Edmonton
Toddler collision

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News