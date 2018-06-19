Toddler hit by truck in southwest Edmonton parking lot

A toddler is recovering after being struck by a vehicle in a southwest Edmonton parking lot.

Edmonton police said the collision happened at around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Royal Gardens neighbourhood.

Police said the two-year-old boy was struck by a truck in a parking lot near 115 Street and 41 Avenue.

Police said the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The EPS major collision section is investigating. No further details were provided by police.