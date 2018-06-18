Vernon Murder
June 18, 2018 7:54 pm

Vernon murder suspect found not criminally responsible

By and Global News

Angelo Monfort, 21, was found not criminally responsible in the second-degree murder of his mother.

Facebook
A A

A Vernon murder case has ended with a not criminally responsible finding.

Angelo Monfort was found not criminally responsible in the second-degree murder of 49-year-old Regina Fernandez last year.

The homicide occurred at a townhouse complex in the 7300 block of Okanagan Landing Road shortly after 11 p.m. on June 20, 2017.

READ MORE: Young man charged with murder in Vernon

When police arrived they found Fernandez seriously injured.  She later died in hospital.

Police said Monfort and Fernandez knew each other.

A source told Global News that the 21-year-old man arrested at the scene was the victim’s son.

Monfort’s lawyer said a doctor concluded the accused was in an altered state of suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the death and did not appreciate the moral wrongness of his actions.

Monfort will have a hearing at the B.C. Review Board within 45 days to determine his future.

His lawyer expects he will temporarily be detained in hospital.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
angelo monfort
regina fernandez
vernon homicide
Vernon Murder
vernon NCRMD

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News