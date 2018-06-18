Vernon murder suspect found not criminally responsible

A Vernon murder case has ended with a not criminally responsible finding.

Angelo Monfort was found not criminally responsible in the second-degree murder of 49-year-old Regina Fernandez last year.

The homicide occurred at a townhouse complex in the 7300 block of Okanagan Landing Road shortly after 11 p.m. on June 20, 2017.

When police arrived they found Fernandez seriously injured. She later died in hospital.

Police said Monfort and Fernandez knew each other.

A source told Global News that the 21-year-old man arrested at the scene was the victim’s son.

Monfort’s lawyer said a doctor concluded the accused was in an altered state of suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the death and did not appreciate the moral wrongness of his actions.

Monfort will have a hearing at the B.C. Review Board within 45 days to determine his future.

His lawyer expects he will temporarily be detained in hospital.