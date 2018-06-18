TRW Tillsonburg plant to close its doors, ship jobs to Mexico

TRW Automotive is shutting down its Tillsonburg plant at the end of 2018, with current business being moved to Mexico.

A company spokesperson confirmed to 980 CFPL Monday that current production in the Tillsonburg plant will be phased out around the end of November, while small crews will continue operations until the end of December.

He adds the plant will be completely closed by the end of 2018. The plant currently employs 71 people.

This is a second major blow to Tillsonburg in the past year.

Last July, Siemens, one of the town’s largest employers, announced the closure of its plant and the loss of 340 jobs.