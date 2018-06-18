Police shut down Justice for our Stolen Children protest

Regina police took matters into their own hands today, bringing a protest in the park to an end as they started to apprehend and arrest campers at the Justice for our Stolen Children camp in Wascana Park.

Prescott Demas, one of the leaders of the protest being carried out of the camp pic.twitter.com/GMPLe6pTzr — Colton Praill (@CPraillGlobal) June 18, 2018

On May 24, Central Services Minister Ken Chevedayoff had told the camp they were violating park bylaws and would soon be evicted, however, that warning was ignored, triggering the eviction notice which was served on June 5.

Demas being put into the cruiser #yqr pic.twitter.com/s6gDnNsLu5 — Colton Praill (@CPraillGlobal) June 18, 2018

The eviction notice had said that failure to comply is contrary to The Trespass to Property Act, and would be dealt with accordingly.

RPS arresting demonstrators at the Justice for Our Children camp pic.twitter.com/VZnCveUQmi — Colton Praill (@CPraillGlobal) June 18, 2018

The camp was set up in Wascana Park across from the Legislative Building to bring issues of systemic racism in the child welfare, justice and correction system to light and was formed shortly after the acquittal of Gerald Stanley in the Colten Boushie murder trial.