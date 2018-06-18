Alberta RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

A member of the Wood Buffalo RCMP has been charged with sexual assault after two women said they were inappropriately touched at an off-site Christmas party late last year.

In a media release Monday, the RCMP said two women who were members of the Wood Buffalo detachment came forward with the allegation on Nov. 26, 2017.

The Lloydminster General Investigative Section led the investigation with assistance from officers in Edmonton. A report was sent to the Crown in May, which resulted in a recommendation of one charge of sexual assault.

Staff Sgt. Jason Keays has since been suspended and charged. He has been ordered not to have contact with the complainant and avoid “intoxicating substances,” according to RCMP K Division.

Chief Supt. Wendell Reimer said in a statement that support services are being made available.

Keays is scheduled to appear in court in Fort McMurray on July 11.