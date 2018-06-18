Calgary Police Service
June 18, 2018 3:25 pm
Updated: June 18, 2018 3:57 pm

Truck crashes into downtown Calgary restaurant Sunday

By Reporter  Global News

Truck plowed into Donair Station in downtown Calgary.

Credit; Vipul/Twitter
A truck careened into downtown Calgary’s Donair Station restaurant after a two-vehicle crash this weekend.

Police said the truck crashed into the building on 5 Avenue and 8 Street southwest on Sunday afternoon.

Two vehicles collided and then the truck crashed into the restaurant.

A pedestrian was hit but police said that person was okay.

The damage to a Calgary restaurant after a truck crashed into it Sunday.

Credit: Twitter/Vipul

The owner of the restaurant said two people were inside at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

 

