Truck crashes into downtown Calgary restaurant Sunday

A truck careened into downtown Calgary’s Donair Station restaurant after a two-vehicle crash this weekend.
Police said the truck crashed into the building on 5 Avenue and 8 Street southwest on Sunday afternoon.
Two vehicles collided and then the truck crashed into the restaurant.
A pedestrian was hit but police said that person was okay.
The owner of the restaurant said two people were inside at the time of the incident.
No injuries were reported.
