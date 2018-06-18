Woman suffers serious injuries after being struck by semi near Flaxcombe, Sask.

A woman is being treated in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a semi on Highway 7 near Flaxcombe, Sask. early Sunday morning.

Kindersley RCMP was called to the incident at 1:30 a.m. on June 17 where they found the female pedestrian who was described to have serious injuries.

The RCMP are asking the public to call them at 306-463-4642 with any information regarding a female pedestrian or if anybody had picked up or dropped off a woman in the Flaxcombe area in the late night or early morning of June 16/17.

