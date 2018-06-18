SIU probe man’s death after Port Hope police officers administer naloxone

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is probing a man’s death in Port Hope, Ont., after officers administered naloxone to him on Sunday.

The SIU says just before midnight, Port Hope Police Service officers responded to a medical call involving a 48-year-old man at a home in the County Road 2 and Marsh Road area.

READ MORE: Woman injured, dog killed after shooting involving OPP in Almonte: police watchdog

“Upon arrival, officers commenced CPR on a man and administered naloxone to him,” the SIU stated. “Emergency medical services arrived and the man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

The SIU has assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

“The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website,” the SIU stated.

READ MORE: Ontario police watchdog closes investigation into Peel officers who administered naloxone

The Ontario police watchdog investigates all reports with police that involve serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.