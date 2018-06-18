Man beaten with pool cue, longboard in early morning attack west of Edmonton

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital early Sunday morning after he was badly beaten by a group of young men wielding a pool cue and a longboard.

The attack happened at around 4 a.m. in the area of Maple Street and Miller Avenue in Spruce Grove.

Const. Megan Purton said the victim noticed a group of four young men trying to break into vehicles in the area. When he confronted them, he was assaulted.

The RCMP wouldn’t speak to the extent of the man’s injuries, but added the victim did not know the suspects.

Police are now searching for four young men, one of whom was riding a white BMX-style bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 780-968-7200. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.