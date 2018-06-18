Newfoundland man charged after drugs found during New Brunswick RCMP traffic stop

A man from Newfoundland and Labrador is facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop on the Trans-Canada Highway near Fredericton, N.B., last week.

New Brunswick RCMP say that they — along with members of the Fredericton Police Force — stopped a vehicle near the Deerwood Drive exit for a traffic offence on June 14.

After further investigation, officers discovered bags of marijuana and hashish, along with a single bag containing an unknown substance inside the vehicle.

As a result, the driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Edward Woolridge, 53, of Grand Falls, N.L., appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court on June 15 and was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in cannabis and possession for the purpose of trafficking in cannabis resin.

Woolridge has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.