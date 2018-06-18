Winnipeg Blue Bombers
June 18, 2018 10:04 am

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign quarterback Mitchell Gale

By Writer / Producer  Global News

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed quarterback Mitchell Gale.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added some quarterback insurance by signing Mitchell Gale a few days after backup Alex Ross was injured.

Ross was hurt during Winnipeg’s season opening loss to the Edmonton Eskimos on Thursday. He took just a single snap in the third quarter of the game. Ross attempted a pass following a bobbled field goal attempt but was unsuccessful. It’s not known how severe his injury is.

Gale has played five seasons in the CFL, throwing for 1,050 yards. He’s spent time with the Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions.

The Bombers are already without their star quarterback Matt Nichols who suffered a knee injury during training camp. Nichols is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Winnipeg’s next game takes place Friday in Montreal against the Alouettes.

