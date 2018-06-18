Family Dispute forces shutdown of downtown street: Police

A 40-year-old Guelph man is facing charges after a family dispute on Sunday afternoon resulted in the shutdown of a downtown street, and a face-off with Police.

Guelph Police responded to the home on Elizabeth Street around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of the family dispute.

READ MORE: Guelph police identify body found in Speed River

Police say that several units were dispatched to the scene, including the tactical squad, as weapons were reportedly inside the home.

None of those weapons were used, according to Police.

The incident resulted in Elizabeth Street being shuttered by Police for sometime between McDonnell and Stevenson streets.

READ MORE: Early morning fire remains under investigation

As officers were setting up to negotiate with the man inside, he reportedly surrendered himself to officers and began negotiations before being placed under arrest.

The 40-year-old man is now facing charges of uttering threats and uttering threats with a weapon.