One arrested following standoff in east London
A man is in custody after police closed off an area in the city’s east end for about an hour on Sunday.
Police were investigating a situation at a home on Charlotte Street around 5 p.m. when they say a male suspect became uncooperative.
That prompted police to ask residents to stay out of the area from Princess Avenue to Dundas Street and from Dorinda Street to Quebec Street. Citizens were told they could return to the area around 6 p.m.
A man exited the home and was arrested. He was taken to hospital for an assessment, police said.
No charges have been laid at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
