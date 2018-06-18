Crime
June 18, 2018 8:29 am

One arrested following standoff in east London

By Staff 980 CFPL

The side of a London police cruiser, September 6, 2017. (Matthew Trevithick/AM980)

Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL
A A

A man is in custody after police closed off an area in the city’s east end for about an hour on Sunday.

Police were investigating a situation at a home on Charlotte Street around 5 p.m. when they say a male suspect became uncooperative.

READ MORE: London police arrest suspect in December arson case

That prompted police to ask residents to stay out of the area from Princess Avenue to Dundas Street and from Dorinda Street to Quebec Street. Citizens were told they could return to the area around 6 p.m.

A man exited the home and was arrested. He was taken to hospital for an assessment, police said.

No charges have been laid at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Charlotte Street
east london
Ldnont
London Ontario
London Police
Man Arrested
Police
Standoff

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News