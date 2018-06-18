Teen arrested in Whitby apartment building shooting

Durham regional police say they have arrested a 17-year-old male after shots were fired at an apartment building in Whitby on Friday.

In a press release, officers said their investigation led to the arrest of a Pickering teen.

A police spokesperson told Global News that on Friday they were called to an apartment building on White Oaks Court near Highway 412 and Dundas Street West around 5:30 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

READ MORE: Man airlifted to Toronto hospital after shooting at Whitby apartment building

They said they found a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was flown by Orgne air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition. Later Friday evening, police said his condition had been upgraded to stable.

As of Sunday evening, the victim remains in stable condition.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1825 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.