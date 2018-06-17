Missing Senior
Vancouver Police searching for 92-year-old man with dementia, hearing loss

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

Ting Leung suffers from dementia and hearing loss, and was last seen on Wednesday at about 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver Police are asking the public’s assistance in finding a missing 92-year-old man.

Ting Leung suffers from dementia and hearing loss, and was last seen on Wednesday, June 13 at about 8:30 p.m.

Police say he is known to frequent the Carnegie Centre branch of the Vancouver Public Library and several casinos that are transit-accessible. He does not drive or have a mobile phone.

Leung is described as an Asian man, balding with grey hair, and is 5’8″ tall and 150 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a dark blue jacket and light grey hiking boots. Leung uses an aluminum pole with a blue cloth handle as a cane.

Anyone who sees Leung is asked to call 911, and stay with him until police arrive.

