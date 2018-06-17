Canada
North Vancouver’s Jordy Bellerive among 3 Lethbridge hockey players injured at bachelor party

Two players with the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League, including one from B.C., and a former Hurricanes player were injured in an incident at a bachelor party near Calgary on Saturday.

North Vancouver’s Jordy Bellerive was reportedly injured in the fire along with two others – teammate Ryan Vandervlis and Hurricanes alumnus Matt Alfaro.

Sources told Global News the three were injured in a fire in Calgary during a bachelor party and one of them is in critical condition.

Bellerive is currently a prospect with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In a statement on Sunday, the Penguins said Bellerive is “in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery.”

Bellerive comes from a hockey family. His brother played for the WHL’s Vancouver Giants and his sister has been involved with Canada’s women’s national team. His great uncle is a former NHLer.

