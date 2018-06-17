Two-spirited N.B. First Nation chief says his election points to progress

The new leader of a New Brunswick First Nation says he’s proud to be the first openly LGBTQ chief in Atlantic Canada – though he says he’s more well-known in his community for his leadership skills and creativity.

Allan (Chicky) Polchies Jr. identifies as two-spirited, an umbrella term referring to Indigenous people who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender, or someone who has both a masculine and a feminine spirit.

Polchies was elected as chief of St. Mary’s First Nation last week, unseating incumbent Candice Paul, who had held the position for 14 years.

He says the appointment and support from the community sends a positive message to young people who may be struggling with their sexuality or identities.

As he lays the foundation for his new role, Polchies pinpoints healthcare access, economic development, and community opportunities as his top priorities.

St. Mary’s First Nation is the second largest Wolastoqiyik or Maliseet community in New Brunswick, with a band membership of about 2,000 people.