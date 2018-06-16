Calgary has best airport Wi-Fi in Canada, Montreal the worst: report

The Calgary International Airport boasts the fastest free Wi-Fi among major Canadian airports, and the third fastest among the 24 biggest North American airports, according to a report by internet metrics service Speedtest by Ookla.

The report, which assessed download and upload speeds in airports between January and April 2018, found Calgary to offer an average download speed of 67.23 megabytes per second (Mbps) and upload speed of 87.99 Mbps.

Only top-placed Seattle and Denver fared better.

At the other end of the scale was Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, with measly download and upload speeds of 6.41 and 6.81 Mbps respectively.

Faring only marginally better was 23rd-placed Toronto Pearson International Airport, with download and upload speeds of 7.14 and 8.99 Mbps respectively.

Calgary’s ascension to the title of Canada’s most Wi-Fi-friendly airport was made possible by a download speed improvement of nearly 26 Mbps between 2017 and 2018, according to Ookla. Calgary’s rise came at the expense of Vancouver, which had the second-fastest download speed in North America last year, but has now dropped to seventh.

Montreal was unable to shake off its ignominous tag as the worst major airport for Wi-Fi in North America despite tripling its download speeds from last year.

Here’s a look at the complete rankings arranged per download speed, with Canadian entries in bold:

Seattle Denver Calgary Atlanta San Francisco Philadelphia Vancouver Boston Orlando New York – LaGuardia Chicago Newark Dallas Fort Worth New York – JFK Los Angeles Houston Las Vegas Miami Charlotte Phoenix Detroit Minneapolis Toronto Montreal

