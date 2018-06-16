Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal crash in Puguis First Nation

RCMP believe alcohol is a factor in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one person and injured five others in Peguis First Nation early Saturday morning.

Police were called to West Road around 2 a.m. The 26-year-old female driver from Wabowden, Man. was pronounced dead at the scene. All five of the passengers, ranging in ages from 25 to 52, were transported to hospital in stable condition with various injuries, police said.

Police said it does not appear that seat belts were being used.

Peguis is about 185 kilometres north of Winnipeg.