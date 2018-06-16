Asphalt truck gets stuck boarding B.C. ferry, leads to delays

Sailings out of Horseshoe Bay experienced delays after an asphalt truck got stuck on the loading ramp while trying to board a ferry.

The truck got stuck while trying to board the Queen of Surrey, forcing the sailing to Langdale to be delayed for over an hour.

The Queen of Coquitlam was dispatched for passengers awaiting the Queen of Surrey’s arrival.

Just after 10:30 a.m., B.C. Ferries said the truck had been cleared and the 9:50 a.m. sailing of the Queen of Surrey departed 40 minutes behind schedule. The Queen of Coquitlam would take remaining passengers to Langdale.

Correction: #BCFHeadsUp #HorseshoeBay – #Langdale #QueenofSurrey departed first, approx. 40 minutes behind schedule for the 9:50am sailing. The #QueenofCoquitlam will take all remaining traffic and depart ASAP for Langdale. ^mc — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) June 16, 2018

This isn’t the first time a stuck truck has led to delays on B.C. Ferries.

Two years ago, a truck loaded with hay got stuck while trying to board a ferry at Horseshoe Bay during an unusually low tide. Several sailings were cancelled at that time.

WATCH: Semi truck jams ferry at Horseshoe Bay