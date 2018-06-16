Canada
June 16, 2018 1:17 pm
Updated: June 16, 2018 1:52 pm

Asphalt truck gets stuck boarding B.C. ferry, leads to delays

By Online News Producer  Global News

A struck got stuck while boarding a ferry at Horseshoe Bay.

Shaun Greenaway
Sailings out of Horseshoe Bay experienced delays after an asphalt truck got stuck on the loading ramp while trying to board a ferry.

The truck got stuck while trying to board the Queen of Surrey, forcing the sailing to Langdale to be delayed for over an hour.

The Queen of Coquitlam was dispatched for passengers awaiting the Queen of Surrey’s arrival.

Just after 10:30 a.m., B.C. Ferries said the truck had been cleared and the 9:50 a.m. sailing of the Queen of Surrey departed 40 minutes behind schedule. The Queen of Coquitlam would take remaining passengers to Langdale.

This isn’t the first time a stuck truck has led to delays on B.C. Ferries.

Two years ago, a truck loaded with hay got stuck while trying to board a ferry at Horseshoe Bay during an unusually low tide. Several sailings were cancelled at that time.

