Blue Bomber fans can expect enhanced gameday experience at IGF this season

The gameday experience has been ratcheted up for Blue Bombers fans at Investors Group Field this season.

The tailgate area has expanded. It opens two hours before kickoff for all home games. Blue Bombers President Wade Miller said there’ll be more entertainment and more food.

“We’ve added some new big inflatables for kids,” he said. The great blue and gold stage is out there. We’ve added luxe barbecue and a smoker, a pre-game meal if you want.”

The blue and gold stage outside the stadium will host more concerts this year, both before and during the games. Seven different local bands will perform in seven half-time and nine pre-game shows.

Inside the concourse, Miller said there will be more on the menu.

“Some specialty burgers, some different chicken and waffles, fish and chips. Just a bunch of different unique things in the concessions for everyone to explore on game day.”

