Canada will defend its title at the World Lacrosse Championships, ending lengthy labour dispute

Canada will defend its title at the World Lacrosse Championships next month.

On Friday, the majority of national team players voted to accept a tentative deal that was agreed upon between the National Lacrosse Team Player’s Association (NLTPA) and the sport’s governing body, the Canadian Lacrosse Association (CLA).

Earlier this week, the tentative deal was agreed upon between the NLTPA and CLA as a result of mediation, after months of stalled and failed talks between the two sides.

The details of the agreement aren’t yet publicly known.

However, the players were not voting on whether or not they would go to Israel for the World Championships, but instead, voting only to accept or reject the proposed agreement.

Global News first reported on this on-going labour dispute between the CLA and NLTPA in April.

Players on the senior men’s field team told Global they would not participate in the World Championships this summer without a player agreement for all five national lacrosse teams, which include Canadian men and women.

The players said they are looking for better health insurance, removal of participation fees and for the CLA to take steps to re-establish its status as a charity with the Canada Revenue Agency.

​The World Championships begin July 12 in Netanya, Israel, and Canada has played in every championship since 1967.