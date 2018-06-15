Stage 2 watering restrictions about to start in Central Okanagan

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan says starting Saturday, outdoor watering will be limited to two days a week for certain areas.

In what’s an annual occurrence, Stage 2 watering restrictions are about to commence for the Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry-Shalal Road-Valley of the Sun and Westshore water systems. Those six water systems are operated by the regional district. The Stage 2 restrictions will run June 16 to September 15.

“Stage 2 means if needed, outdoor watering is restricted on those six systems to two days each week,” RDCO Communications Officer Bruce Smith said in a press release. “RDCO water customers with even number addresses may irrigate outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only water outside on Sunday and Wednesday.”

Smith added that “If you don’t need to water gardens and lawns on your allotted day and time period, please don’t waste water. By following the outdoor watering restrictions residents help ensure reservoirs are replenished and there’s an adequate water supply for everyone.”

The regional district says automated sprinklers should only water between midnight and 6 a.m. on their designated days. Manual irrigation can take place between 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 6 p.m. to midnight on their respective irrigation days.