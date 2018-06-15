Man with weapon barricades himself inside vehicle near Hoover Dam: police

Authorities say a man believed to have a weapon and possibly a sign is refusing to get out of a large pickup truck near the Arizona-Nevada state line, forcing the closure of the main highway linking Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk says U.S. 93 is closed to traffic in both directions while police try to coax the man out of the truck near Hoover Dam.

No one has been injured, and officials think the man is alone in the vehicle about a mile from the high span bridge over the Colorado River.

The incident began about noon.

Buratczuk says motorists heading toward Las Vegas are being advised near Kingman, Arizona, to use U.S. 95 through Laughlin, Nevada.

Drivers heading to Phoenix are getting similar warnings near Boulder City.