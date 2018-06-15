‘It won’t even get a fly high’: Sask. farmer on people comparing hemp to marijuana

Hemp and marijuana plants can easily be confused at first glance – both originating from cannabis.

Both plants also produce cannabinoids, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). Marijuana contains more THC, which produces the phsycoactive chemical, while hemp produces more CBD.

“Hemp is defined by its content of THC. So it’s less than .03 per cent. In order for it to be called hemp, it has to have less than .03 per cent,” Jerome Konecsni, with the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy, said.

“So people who are marketing hemp products have to go have tests to prove that their THC content is below that.”

Jason Green has been farming hemp for many years near Birch Hill, Sask., and said the biggest misconception is about its THC content.

“It is not like marijuana where it will get you high or anything like that or fail drug tests. (Hemp) mainly started off with its popularity with its food aspect in the seed,” Jason Green, with Canopy Growth Corporation, said.

The food industry continues to discover increasing health benefits like Omgega-3s.

Most recently, the fiber found in it has been approved as a building material.

Green said hemp has many benefits and he hopes people will stop comparing it to marijuana.

“You cannot get high from industrial hemp, it won’t even get a fly high,” he said.