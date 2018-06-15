Politics
June 15, 2018 5:01 pm
Updated: June 15, 2018 5:03 pm

Manitoba Liberal apologizes for saying paralyzing crash was a ‘gift’

By Staff The Canadian Press

Independent MLA Steven Fletcher has been vocal on organ donation and assisted suicide.

THE CANADIAN PRESS / Fred Chartrand
A A

A Manitoba politician is apologizing for saying a highway crash that left one of her colleagues a quadriplegic was a gift.

Judy Klassen, a Liberal legislature member, made the remark to former MP Steven Fletcher, who sits as an Independent in the Manitoba legislature.

Fletcher nearly died when his vehicle hit a moose in 1996 and cannot move his limbs.

Fletcher was debating a bill on moose hunting this week when he said he wouldn’t mind seeing moose wiped out.

RELATED: Steven Fletcher wants to return to federal politics

Klassen asked him to withdraw the remark and said a moose gave him the gift of being a spokesman for people in his condition.

Klassen said she later emailed Fletcher to apologize and hopes to make a more public apology in the legislature next week.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Judy Klassen
Liberal apology
Liberal politician
Manitoba Legislature
Manitoba politics
moose crash
paralyzed politician
Politician apology
quadriplegic
Steven Fletcher

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News