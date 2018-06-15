Manitoba Liberal apologizes for saying paralyzing crash was a ‘gift’

A Manitoba politician is apologizing for saying a highway crash that left one of her colleagues a quadriplegic was a gift.

Judy Klassen, a Liberal legislature member, made the remark to former MP Steven Fletcher, who sits as an Independent in the Manitoba legislature.

Fletcher nearly died when his vehicle hit a moose in 1996 and cannot move his limbs.

Fletcher was debating a bill on moose hunting this week when he said he wouldn’t mind seeing moose wiped out.

Klassen asked him to withdraw the remark and said a moose gave him the gift of being a spokesman for people in his condition.

Klassen said she later emailed Fletcher to apologize and hopes to make a more public apology in the legislature next week.