Kelowna Art Gallery hosting impressive collection

This painting by Camille Pissarro (France, 1830–1903), titled Pommiers en fleurs/Apple Trees, was created in 1870. It will be one of the many pieces on display at the Kelowna Art Gallery’s next exhibition, ‘A Cultivating Journey.’

An ambitious new exhibition is about to open at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

Titled ‘A Cultivating Journey,’ more than 60 works that define centuries of European art history will be on display until October. It’s being billed as a must-see exhibition, as it includes the work of artists such as Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh and Peter Paul Rubens.

All pieces on display will be original works of art, not replicas. The exhibition opens Saturday. The cost to enter is $5.

