OPP and Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker on Georgian Bay

Emergency crews are searching Georgian Bay after they received a report of an overturned kayak.

According to police, at around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, June 15, members of the Southern Georgian Bay Marine Unit were called to the Midland Bay Woods area of Tay Township.

Currently, officers are searching for a female occupant of the kayak who is unaccounted for.

Police say a Hercules search and rescue aircraft, a helicopter and the OPP Underwater Search and Rescue Unit have been called to assist in the search.

More to come.