June 15, 2018 3:59 pm

Soccer fans in Calgary showcase World Cup pride cheering for favourite team

By Reporter  Global News

Fri, Jun 15: Global's Kevin Smith spent the noon hour at the Portuguese Society Of Calgary for Portugal's big FIFA World Cup match against Spain Friday.

Soccer fans are in their glory with FIFA World CUP 2018 now underway in Russia.

Spain and Portugal took to the field Friday morning in one of the most anticipated games of the opening round. Spain won the 2010 World Cup, while Portugal has one of the most famous footballers on their roster, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugese Society of Calgary was jam packed with fans showing their team pride during the match. The crowd went wild when Ronaldo scored a hat trick to tie the game up at 3-3 in the second half.

World Cup Portugal fans.

Global News
spain fans

Spain fans at Las Canarias.

Tom Reynolds / Global News

The month-long tournament kicked off on Thursday and will see 32 soccer teams battling it out for the Cup. Unfortunately, Canada did not make the cut.

The Ship and Anchor Pub on 17 Avenue S.W. also had soccer fans come in earlier in morning, since Alberta bars and pubs are allowed to open extra early and serve liquor for the entire World Cup.

With the tournament being held in Russia, many of the matches begin early in the morning in Alberta.

Russia opened the tournament with a 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia Thursday.

The next match on the schedule is Saturday morning between France and Australia at 3:45 a.m. MDT.

 

