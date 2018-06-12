Alberta extending liquor service hours for World Cup matches

Alberta bars and pubs will be allowed to open extra early and serve liquor for the entire FIFA World Cup.

The province-wide liquor service extension was announced by the government on Tuesday. Starting Thursday, and until July 15, licensed bars will have the option of serving liquor at the beginning of each FIFA World Cup game.

With the tournament being held in Russia, many of the matches begin early in the morning in Alberta.

“The FIFA World Cup is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world, with soccer’s top athletes competing for their countries. That’s why we are extending hours for these games and encourage all members of Alberta’s soccer community to get together and cheer on their teams,” Finance Minister Joe Ceci said in a media release.

Some of the games will start at 6 a.m. in Alberta, although the France versus Australia match on Saturday will begin at 4 a.m.

The province has allowed similar arrangements for bars and restaurants in the past during Olympic hockey games.

With a file from The Canadian Press.