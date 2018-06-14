FIFA World Cup 2018: From schedule to team favourites, here’s what to know

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off Thursday in Russia, and the month-long tournament will see 32 soccer teams battling it out for the cup. Unfortunately, Canada did not make the cut.

The World Cup, which is the biggest single sporting event in the world, comes once every four years, and it’s the first time Europe will host the game since 2006 in Germany.

The opening day only has one game, but the host Russia will be taking the field against Saudi Arabia in Moscow at 11 a.m. ET. The tournament ends on July 15.

Here are key things to know about the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

What teams are playing in the World Cup?

There are 32 teams playing in the World Cup.

Group A

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Uruguay

Group B

Portugal

Spain

Morocco

Iran

Group C

France

Australia

Peru

Denmark

Group D

Argentina

Iceland

Croatia

Nigeria

Group E

Brazil

Switzerland

Costa Rica

Serbia

Group F

Germany

Mexico

Sweden

South Korea

Group G

Belgium

Panama

Tunisia

England

Group H

Poland

Senegal

Colombia

Japan

What is the World Cup schedule?

Thursday, June 14

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia: 11 a.m. ET

Friday, June 15

Egypt vs. Uruguay: 8 a.m. ET

Morocco vs. Iran: 11 a.m. ET

Portugal vs. Spain: 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 16

France vs. Australia: 6 a.m. ET

Argentina vs. Iceland: 10 a.m. ET

Peru vs. Denmark: 12 p.m. ET

Croatia vs. Nigeria: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 17

Costa Rica vs. Serbia: 8 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Mexico: 11 a.m. ET

Brazil vs. Switzerland: 2 p.m. ET

Monday, June 18

Sweden vs. South Korea: 8 a.m. ET

Belgium vs. Panama: 11 a.m. ET

Tunisia vs. England: 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 19

Poland vs. Senegal: 8 a.m. ET

Colombia vs. Japan: 11 a.m. ET

Russia vs. Egypt: 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 20

Portugal vs. Morocco: 8 a.m. ET

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia: 11 a.m. ET

Iran vs. Spain: 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 21

France vs. Peru: 8 a.m. ET

Denmark vs. Australia: 11 a.m. ET

Argentina vs. Croatia: 2 p.m. ET

Friday, June 22

Brazil vs. Costa Rica: 8 a.m. ET

Nigeria vs. Iceland: 11 a.m. ET

Serbia vs. Switzerland: 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 23

Belgium vs. Tunisia: 8 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Sweden: 11 a.m. ET

South Korea vs. Mexico: 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 24

England vs. Panama: 8 a.m. ET

Japan vs. Senegal: 11 a.m. ET

Poland vs. Colombia: 2 p.m. ET

Monday, June 25

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt: 10 a.m. ET

Uruguay vs. Russia: 10 a.m. ET

Iran vs. Portugal: 2 p.m. ET

Spain vs. Morocco: 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 26

Australia vs. Peru: 10 a.m. ET

Denmark vs. France: 10 a.m. ET

Iceland vs. Croatia: 2 p.m. ET

Nigeria vs. Argentina: 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 27

South Korea vs. Germany: 10 a.m. ET

Mexico vs. Sweden: 10 a.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica: 2 p.m. ET

Serbia vs. Brazil: 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 28

Japan vs. Poland: 10 a.m. ET

Senegal vs. Colombia: 10 a.m. ET

England vs. Belgium: 2 p.m. ET

Panama vs. Tunisia: 2 p.m. ET

After this, the knockout stage begins and the last 16 matches will begin on Saturday, June 30. For a full list of the schedule, click here.

When is the World Cup final?

The final match takes place Sunday, July 15, at 4 p.m. ET at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Where are the games taking place in Russia?

There are 12 venues in 11 cities across Russia. Of the 12 stadiums built or renovated for the World Cup, Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and the Saint Petersburg Stadium will be used the most.

What happened during the last World Cup again?

Germany beat Argentina 1-0 in the final in Rio de Janeiro.

Who are the team favourites?

Germany, Brazil, Spain, France, Argentina, Portugal and Belgium are some of the teams predicted to dominate the tournament. However, there are some popular underdogs during this cup, such as Iceland and Peru.