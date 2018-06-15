Dellen Millard murder trial hears his father was ‘very happy’ weeks before his death

TORONTO – A murder trial in Toronto has heard that an aviation executive was very excited about a new business venture in the weeks before he died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The death of 71-year-old Wayne Millard on Nov. 29, 2012 was initially ruled a suicide, but in 2014, his son – Dellen Millard – was charged with murder in the death of his father.

Court heard that Wayne Millard had recently moved Millardair – his family-owned aircraft servicing and maintenance company – from Toronto’s Pearson airport to Region of Waterloo International Airport, where he had built a massive hangar.

Chris Wood, the general manager of the Waterloo airport, testified today that on Nov. 1, 2012, Wayne Millard had received a crucial certification for his business from Transport Canada and was very happy.

Wood says Wayne Millard told him he was investing in Millardair because the legacy of the family company was really important to him.

Dellen Millard, a twice-convicted murderer who is serving two consecutive life sentences, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.