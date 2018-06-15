5 Things To Do

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, June 15, 2018

1- BC Highland Games and Scottish Festival
June 16
Percy Perry Stadium, Coquitlam
BChighlandgames.com

2- Sam Steele Days
June 14-17
Various Venues throughout Cranbrook
Samsteeledays.org

3- Father’s Day at Historic Stewart Farm
June 17 11AM-3PM
Historic Stewart Farm, Surrey
Surrey.ca

4- Queensborough Children’s Festival
June 16
Ryall Park, New Westminster
Newwest.ca

5- Surrey Fest Downtown
June 16
Holland Park, Surrey
Surreyfest.com

