5 things to do this weekend for Friday, June 15, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, June 15, 2018.
1- BC Highland Games and Scottish Festival
June 16
Percy Perry Stadium, Coquitlam
BChighlandgames.com
2- Sam Steele Days
June 14-17
Various Venues throughout Cranbrook
Samsteeledays.org
3- Father’s Day at Historic Stewart Farm
June 17 11AM-3PM
Historic Stewart Farm, Surrey
Surrey.ca
4- Queensborough Children’s Festival
June 16
Ryall Park, New Westminster
Newwest.ca
5- Surrey Fest Downtown
June 16
Holland Park, Surrey
Surreyfest.com
