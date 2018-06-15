Entertainment
Liza Minnelli does not ‘approve nor sanction’ biopic of Judy Garland

Liza Minnelli is upset about a report featured on celebrity gossip site Radar Online, claiming that she and Renée Zellweger have been “bonding” on the set of the upcoming biopic, Judy, of the Broadway icon’s mother, Judy Garland.

Taking to Facebook, Minnelli categorically denied that she and the Bridget Jones star (who is currently portraying the late Wizard of Oz star in the biopic) have “taken a liking to each other” — because she says they’ve never met.

“I have never met nor spoken to Renée Zellweger,” wrote Minnelli on Facebook.

“I don’t know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way,” she added. “Any reports to the contrary are 100% Fiction.”

Tellingly, the disputed article seems to have mysteriously vanished since Minnelli posted her Facebook message, with the link to the Radar story no longer working.

Meanwhile, production on Judy began in March, with the film’s official Twitter account sharing a photo of Zellweger embodying Garland.

