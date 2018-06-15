Pop-up Parks
‘We’re trying to bring a lot of fun’: Winnipeg Downtown BIZ on pop-up parks

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Downtown Winnipeg Biz has set up two pop-up parks for people to enjoy in the heart of the city.

Winnipeggers will be able to take a stroll through the park in the heart of the city this summer.

Downtown Winnipeg BIZ has launched two pop-up parks, one at Hargrave Street and Portage Avenue and the other at Kennedy Street and Graham Avenue.

“We’re trying to break up what you typically see downtown,” Downtown Winnipeg BIZ’s Tracey Umali said. ” A ton of concrete, not so nice sidewalks, we’re trying to bring a lot of fun.”

Colourful triangles have been painted on the sidewalks to designate the park spaces.

“We thought paint is an easy way to bring some life to the area,” Umali said.

The pop-up park at Hargrave and Portage.

Downtown Winnipeg BIZ
The Kennedy and Graham pop-up park.

Downtown Winnipeg BIZ

The idea was born during the BIZ Placemaking Summit last year, where Winnipeggers were asked what they thought was needed downtown.

“(People wanted) places to hang out, places to sit and enjoy the surroundings and feel more comfortable,” Umali said.

Along with the parks, a pop-up toilet project was launched and a pop-up back lane enhancement will be installed in the alley behind Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) next month.

The parks are pilot projects and will be around all summer. The BIZ will be gathering feedback through public engagement and surveys to determine the future of the seasonal sites.

Throughout the summer, they will feature several types of programming including music, fitness, art, and a downtown night market.

Businesses and community groups are also encouraged to bring their programs to the spaces and book events.

Find out more about the new initiatives on the Downtown Biz website.

Global News