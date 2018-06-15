Crime
June 15, 2018 12:24 pm
Updated: June 15, 2018 12:29 pm

Boy, 13, charged with 1st-degree murder after man run down, stabbed in Toronto’s Little Portugal

We are learning more about the cyclist who died in the city’s west end over the weekend after police say he was struck by an SUV, then viciously beaten. As Caryn Lieberman reports, the 19-year-old had quit school to focus on his passion, wrestling.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man who was run over and suffered a stab wound in Toronto over the weekend.

Police said on Friday that the boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was arrested and charged at 8 a.m.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Aaron Rankine-Wright, was run down on his bike by an SUV and allegedly stabbed by its occupants in Little Portugal on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Toronto police said Rankine-Wright was on his way to work when he was struck by a vehicle at Frankish and Sheridan avenues near Dufferin Street and Dundas Street West.

Police said witnesses told them there were three men inside the SUV who, after striking Rankine-Wright, got out of the vehicle and began kicking and punching him.

Rankine-Wright was found unconscious and was then rushed to hospital. The cause of death was determined to be a stab wound to the chest.

Investigators said three men fled the scene after the SUV struck a tree, but that a 17-year-old was eventually arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police said on Friday that a third suspect, described as being in his late teens or 20s, is outstanding in the case.

The 13-year-old was expected to appear in court on Friday.

— With files from Jessica Patton and Neil Kumar

Global News