Boy, 13, charged with 1st-degree murder after man run down, stabbed in Toronto’s Little Portugal

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man who was run over and suffered a stab wound in Toronto over the weekend.

Police said on Friday that the boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was arrested and charged at 8 a.m.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Aaron Rankine-Wright, was run down on his bike by an SUV and allegedly stabbed by its occupants in Little Portugal on Saturday afternoon, police said.

READ MORE: ‘A sad situation’: 19-year-old wrestler run down, stabbed in Toronto’s Little Portugal

Toronto police said Rankine-Wright was on his way to work when he was struck by a vehicle at Frankish and Sheridan avenues near Dufferin Street and Dundas Street West.

Police said witnesses told them there were three men inside the SUV who, after striking Rankine-Wright, got out of the vehicle and began kicking and punching him.

Rankine-Wright was found unconscious and was then rushed to hospital. The cause of death was determined to be a stab wound to the chest.

Investigators said three men fled the scene after the SUV struck a tree, but that a 17-year-old was eventually arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police said on Friday that a third suspect, described as being in his late teens or 20s, is outstanding in the case.

The 13-year-old was expected to appear in court on Friday.

— With files from Jessica Patton and Neil Kumar