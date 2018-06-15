Officials promise shorter wait times for Canada Day 2018 on Parliament Hill

Canada Day organizers say they’ve listened to public feedback about last year’s sluggish set-up in downtown Ottawa and are taking steps to make it easier and faster for people who want to take part in this year’s July 1 festivities to get onto Parliament Hill.

Last year’s celebrations got dismal reviews from Canadians who flocked to the core of the national capital to celebrate the country’s 150th birthday. The fun was was dampened not only by heavy rain, but by long line-ups and bottlenecked security screening, which left many visitors waiting on their feet for hours. (Many never actually made it onto the Hill, or they gave up and left.)

There was also widespread confusion and frustration over how the entrance and security lines were organized, with some visitors reporting they waited in one queue for a long time, only to find out they had been standing in a wrong line-up.

Government officials said in a technical briefing Friday that they “met early” with their security partners this year and have put together a “unified, balanced [and] integrated security and crowd management approach” for July 1, 2018.

Here’s what you need to know about the Canada Day set-up in downtown Ottawa this year.

Security and access to Parliament Hill

The Canada 150 celebrations called for heavier security than usual in and around Parliament Hill last July but, given the current global threat environment, police officials suggested Friday they plan to maintain high security measures for Canada Day events.

Despite this (and not being able to share specific security details) organizers and authorities insisted they’ve done “significant planning” to ensure people aren’t standing in lines for hours and hours once more.

Officials said they “fully expect” to get people through queues and security checkpoints within 60 minutes, despite maintaining heavy security measures – but added wait times could vary throughout the day depending on peak arrival periods.

There will be one main access point to the Hill on July 1 at the lawn of the Supreme Court of Canada, located at Kent Street and Wellington Street. That gateway will be open from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Officials said that site will be able to accommodate several thousands of people and expect this set-up to minimize wait times.

There will be a second universally accessible entrance at the corner of Bank and Wellington for visitors with mobility challenges. Visitors will be able to exit the Hill grounds onto Wellington Street from every parliamentary gate.

All visitors will have to pass through a metal detector and are prohibited from entering with any of the following items: weapons (like firearms and knives), explosives, alcohol, fireworks and any bags “bigger than a standard-sized backpack.” Anyone who tries to enter with any of these items will be denied entry, officials said.

Want to get on the Hill as fast as possible? Police officials recommend arriving early, avoiding peak hours, and bringing the least amount of stuff possible. (There will be line-ups reserved for visitors without bags or large objects.)

There will also be “enhanced police presence” in the downtown core; the Parliamentary Protective Service, RCMP and Ottawa police are all involved in the Canada Day planning and execution. Authorities ask the public to report any suspicious activities to police.

Getting around

Lost in the crowds? The department of Canadian Heritage says there will be large signs, banners, variable message boards and video screens, as well as officials and “hundreds” of volunteers on the ground in the closed-off areas who can point you in the right direction.

Officials said they’re also working with OC Transpo and STO to implement a closed-circuit shuttle bus that will zip people between the three official Canada Day events sites: Parliament Hill, Major’s Hill Park, and the Canadian Museum of History across the Ottawa River.

As per usual, there will be street closures in the downtown core on July 1 and there will be no parking available in those areas.

Programming and service highlights

Canadian Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly revealed the full programming schedule for Canada Day on Parliament Hill late last month.

Reconciliation, Canadian women and Canada’s diversity are the themes of this year’s festivities.

The day will get started at 8 a.m. with a blessing from Anishnabawe and Algonquin leaders and the morning programming will last until noon.

After an afternoon break, the program will resume at 5:30 p.m., with the evening show beginning at 8 p.m. and capping off with fireworks at 10 p.m.

There will also be extra entertainment to stave off boredom for those waiting in line near the Supreme Court – including street performers, buskers and “high impact shows.”

Organizers added that a variety of services will be available throughout road closure areas, like food concessions, first aid patrols, portable toilets and water stations.