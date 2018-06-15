Halifax police investigate death of long-term care resident who had bedsore infection

Police in Halifax say they’re investigating the death of a long-term care facility resident, who died eight weeks after being taken to hospital.

The 40-year-old woman was a resident of Parkstone Enhanced Care at 156 Parkland Dr.

According to Halifax Regional Police, the woman was taken to hospital by ambulance on Jan. 28 to be treated for a medical condition. She died eight weeks later on March 22.

Investigators with the Special Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are now looking into whether the woman’s death was the “result of criminal negligence” while she was a resident at the facility.

A sister, Elizabeth Deveau, has confirmed with Global News that the resident was Chrissy Dunnington, who was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus and was confined to a wheelchair.

Dunnington died after getting an infection from a large pressure wound, or bedsore.

On Friday, the province’s NDP caucus called on the province to make the results of routine nursing home inspections public. In a news release, the NDP says that families should know the results of these inspections.

“Long-term care facilities in our province are home to some of our most vulnerable citizens. We should be doing everything possible to make sure residents are safe and well cared for,” said NDP Leader Gary Burrill in the release.

“Having public access to inspections would add another layer of accountability for those in charge of providing care.”

The release quotes another sister of Chrissy’s, Dorothy Dunnington.

“Families should be able to see the inspections of the homes where their loved ones are being cared for,” she said. “Protecting residents should be the top priority. Keeping these inspections away from the public doesn’t help.”

Nova Scotia’s PC Party leader also weighed in on the case, calling on the province to report unexpected deaths or injuries in nursing homes to the authorities.

“It shouldn’t be up to a grieving family, like the Dunningtons, to engage the police,” MacFarlane said in a news release.

“Families expect their government to ensure their loved ones are treated well in nursing homes. And when they aren’t, they expect their government to take action.”

On Thursday, Nova Scotia announced new rules requiring long-term care facilities to report bedsores to the province.

The Department of Health and Wellness said it was taking the action to improve wound care in the facilities and to make sure there are consistent standards across the province.

Global News has reached out to Shannex Inc., which operates Parkstone Enhanced Care, for comment.

