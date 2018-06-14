Lisa Dudley inquest wraps, jury urges RCMP to probe complaints about potential harm more closely

The inquest into the 2008 shooting death of Lisa Dudley has wrapped up with nine jury recommendations, some of which ask police to follow up with complainants regarding matters of potential bodily harm.

The jury issued its recommendations on Thursday after a coroner’s inquest that lasted three days.

It looked into an incident that saw Dudley and her partner Guthrie McKay shot in their home in Mission in 2008 amid a dispute over a marijuana grow-op that was operating in their home.

McKay was found by a neighbour four days later, while Dudley was left bleeding and paralyzed before she died in hospital.

The inquest covered questions about how the RCMP dealt with the incident. It was alleged that officers attended the scene but didn’t leave their vehicles or speak with any nearby residents.

The jury issued three recommendations to the RCMP:

That they pursue a policy about following up with people who’ve reported that they may potentially face serious harm, such as a stabbing or a shooting;

That they look into “mandatory routine review and training” on the First Response Investigations Policy at all levels of the police force;

That they explore “increased exterior lighting” for unmarked police cars that are working in rural areas

The jury also issued two recommendations to RCMP dispatch services:

That they review training and procedures to make sure dispatch staff document “all details reported by a complainant”

That they review with dispatch staff to make sure all calls are being recorded, that they’re considered “sensitive in nature” and that they make it possible for them to be public under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FOIPPA)

The jury had additional recommendations for the District of Mission, for BC Emergency Health Services and for B.C.’s minister of public safety and solicitor general.

For the district, it recommended that bylaws be reviewed to ensure that residential addresses are visible from the street.

For BC Emergency Health Services, it recommended that options be examined for an air ambulance that’s well equipped to care for patients while they’re being transported.

And for the minister, the jury recommended that a First Responder Investigation Policy be looked into for complaints about potential grievous bodily harm.

The jury also wanted the minister to look into mandatory training when it comes to responding to complaints of potential grievous bodily harm.