Ottawa MPP John Fraser selected interim Ontario Liberal Party leader

TORONTO – An Ottawa-area legislator has been appointed interim leader of Ontario’s Liberals after the party’s stunning defeat in last week’s election.

John Fraser was selected after a vote by caucus members, riding association presidents and party executives.

The Liberal caucus, which was reduced to seven members, had unanimously endorsed Fraser for the position on Wednesday evening.

A backbencher in the Liberal government, Fraser was first elected in a byelection in 2013 that was called after former party leader Dalton McGuinty stepped down.

Fraser’s appointment comes a day after the Liberals held their final cabinet meeting, a gathering that focused on rebuilding the party that governed the province for the last 15 years.

Outgoing premier Kathleen Wynne resigned as party leader on election night after her government was defeated by Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives. The Tories, who won a majority, will take power on June 29.