Nature Conservancy purchases land on Rideau Waterway

The Nature Conservancy of Canada has purchased 48 hectares on land on Whitefish Lake

A nature conservation group has managed to secure a key tract of land for future protection.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada announced Thursday the purchase of what it calls the last, intact forest corridor along the Rideau Waterway north of Kingston. The tract of land is located on Whitefish Lake.

Megan Quinn, a conservation biologist with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, lauded the procurement.

“We have secured a 48-hectare piece of property on White Fish Lake and this is thanks to the generous support of the government of Canada, through the natural areas conservation program, but also an outpouring of support from the local community.”

Quinn says the conservancy is excited about the acquisition which includes 2.5 kilometres of pristine Rideau Waterway shoreline. The Whitefish Lake parcel is part of a larger biosphere called the Frontenac Arch, something Quinn says is unique.

“It’s a UNESCO biosphere reserve and it acts as a corridor. We have species travelling from the Adirondack Mountains coming up to Algonquin Park. It’s a highway for animal and plant species to be able to move around.”

The Nature Conservancy says the property is critical to a wide variety of plant and animal life, including waterfowl such as mallard, ring-necked, and wood ducks.

