Doug Ford and Chrystia Freeland meet at Queen’s Park to talk trade

Ontario’s incoming premier Doug Ford is scheduled to meet with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland at Queen’s Park Thursday afternoon.
The meeting comes just after Freeland’s return from Washington, where she met with U.S. officials to discuss NAFTA negotiations and the ongoing tariff dispute.
Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton will also be present at the meeting, where trade is expected to be the focus.
