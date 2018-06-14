Steps made to save historic Edmonton building

Strides have been made in hopes of saving a historic Edmonton building from the wrecking ball.

A historical resource impact assessment has been requested for the A. Minchau Blacksmith Shop building in Old Strathcona. The move by the province effectively hits pause on any demo permit, according to Heritage Forward — an organization focused on Edmonton’s heritage.

“All of your effort and advocacy have worked,” read a post on the group’s Facebook page Thursday.

“We’re one step closer to saving this building. This action was in response to the letter from (the Edmonton mayor’s office) which resulted from a motion from (Councillor Scott McKeen). While it’s a small victory, it doesn’t mean the building will be saved.”

READ MORE: Historic Edmonton building could see date with the wrecking ball

Earlier this year, the building’s owner applied to demolish the building, which dates back to 1925. Adolf Minchau became a prominent Strathcona business figure. He came to the area in 1907 from Russia.

The building is on the inventory of historic properties, but has no official designation.

Over the last several years, city staff looked for a compromise with the owner but nothing happened.

Watch below: Some Edmontonians are speaking out against a plan to demolish a nearly century-old building in Old Strathcona. Vinesh Pratap reports. (Filed March 2018).

A historical resource impact assessment is done before development activity begins, in order to determine if the project might impact Alberta’s historic resources.