Elderly woman arrested for attempted Burlington break-in

A 65-year-old woman has been arrested after an attempted break-in in Burlington.

Police were called to a break and enter in progress at a rural home on the 1st Side Road near Walkers Line around noon on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in the garage. Police said she attempted to flee on foot.

She failed. When police caught her, they say she was found to be in possession of a screwdriver, two socks believed to be used as gloves, and a two-way radio.

Maria Waszkowska of Poland is charged with break and enter and possession of break-in instruments.

She was also found to have a Canada-wide immigration warrant for her arrest since 2004. She has been held in custody.

Anyone with information on these crimes is encouraged to contact Det. Jared McLeod of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2385.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See Something? Hear Something? Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca