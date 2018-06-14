Woman fights back after a man allegedly accosted her son with autism at the zoo

A Belleville woman took to social media over the weekend to fight back against a man she says accosted her child with autism at the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough.

Ashley Wright started her Facebook post by writing, “To the man at the Peterborough Zoo today who loudly yelled [while] glaring at us, ‘Why do people bring kids like that out in public?’ This letter is for you.”

According to her post, her 13-year-old son Logan “has severe autism, global developmental delay, echolalia” and maybe Tourette’s syndrome.

Wright, a mother of two from Belleville, said she drove several hours to take her children to the zoo, and that when they arrived, Logan was agitated.

“He was being loud. He was flapping his hands. He was jumping. But he was happy.”

She said she noticed a man and his family glaring at her and Logan, who she said was getting more and more agitated.

Then, after noticing the man staring at her and her children again, she says the man approached her.

“You started walking closer to us and my brain instantly went into thinking sir please stay away im trying to protect myself my daughter and my son,” she wrote in her impassioned Facebook post.

“You got about two feet away from us and very loudly yelled “WHY DO PEOPLE BRING KIDS LIKE THIS OUT IN PUBLIC? THEY RUIN SOCIETY”

Wright said that at least one man came to her aid after the man allegedly yelled at her and her child.

“All I can hope is that in the future if a situation like this happens again you don’t make another family feel the way you made ours feel today,” she said near the end of her post.

Wright’s Facebook plea to the man who allegedly yelled at her and her son has been shared almost 7,000 times and has been liked even more times on Facebook.

According to Jim Moloney, the director at Riverview Park and Zoo, he was informed of the incident by a staff member.

Wright was apparently reticent to return to the zoo with Logan, but Moloney has promised that if they do return, Logan will get a personal tour of the camel enclosure, Logan’s favourite animal at the zoo.