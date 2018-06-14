Wisconsin mom smashes school bus window with hammer after student fight

A Wisconsin mother has been charged with disorderly conduct after police say she forced a school bus to stop and banged on the windows and the hood with a hammer, NBC has reported.

While the incident occurred in late April, Magan Gumbus was just charged this month.

READ MORE: Digby County man, 21, charged after Wisconsin girl allegedly exploited online

According to an NBC affiliate, the criminal complaint states that Gumbus’ daughter called her, asking to be picked up following a fight on the bus. The bus driver told police that Gumbus pulled her car in front of the bus several times to get it to stop. In a video obtained from Glendale police, at one point, Gumbus can be seen striking the bus with a hammer.

NBC also reported that the bus driver told police she was able to drive around Gumbus’ car and keep the bus moving. The footage reveals several students asking the driver to pull the bus over so they could get off but she refused.

READ MORE: Man dies after helicopter crashes into Wisconsin river

According to police, several minutes after the first run-in with the mother, Gumbus returned and succeeded in blocking the bus with her car. That’s when she hammered on the bus door again and cracked the window.

The driver eventually lets Gumbus’ daughter off the bus.

Gumbus, who is due in court in July on the disorderly conduct charges, told TODAY’S TMJ4 that she paid for the window and accepts full responsibility for what happened.