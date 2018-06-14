Around 2,100 customers still without power after short, intense storm in Toronto: hydro

City crews are continuing the cleanup process after a fast and furious storm system blew through Toronto Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rain and winds started around 4:30 p.m., bringing down trees and causing ponding on local streets before its conclusion only 30 minutes later.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Toronto Hydro said around 2,100 customers were still without power. It isn’t clear when power will be restored.

We have about 2,100 customers still out from yesterday’s windstorm. Many of these outages are smaller and still don’t have an ETOR — especially with significant damage. All day crews are being diverted (incl capital work) to help restore you as quickly as possible. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) June 14, 2018

Approximately 9,000 customers in areas scattered throughout the city were without power as of 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

A Hydro One spokesperson told Global News more than 46,000 of its customers lost power as of late Wednesday afternoon. The hardest hit areas are in central Ontario.

Police and paramedics were called to the Avenue Road and Edmund Avenue area after a hydro pole fell on a vehicle. The occupants were later pulled out of the vehicle without injuries.

At the Toronto Eaton Centre, people posted images of water pouring into the mall.

A spokeswoman for mall operator Cadillac Fairview said a water leak, believed to have been caused by the rain, started on the third level of the shopping centre at about 4:30 p.m. and flowed down to the lower levels.

Frank Tino is a bit upset his car was crushed by a tree, but glad no one was hurt. @globalnewsto #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/dOlSqxMVwh — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) June 13, 2018