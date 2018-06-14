Old Radio Shows Newstalk770
Those Old Radio Shows June 15 & 16

Friday, June. 15

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Skulking Permit Ep. 101     Roy Rogers – Loco Weed  
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Shop around the Corner     N/A
Hour 3: 21st Precinct – Family Fight ends on the Roof     Amos n’ Andy – Faith in those you Love 
Hour 4: Boston Blackie – Mary Disappears     Fibber McGee & Molly – Fibber thinks he’s going Bald  


Saturday, June. 16

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Night Chase Ep. 63     Cavalcade of America – Black Rust      
Hour 2: The Life of Riley – Two TV’s for Father’s Day     Dragnet – The Big Winchester 
Hour 3: The Bickersons – John is leaving on a Business Trip     Dark Fantasy – The Edge of the Shadow 
Hour 4: Damon Runyan Theater – A Piece of Pie     The Aldrich Family – Debate Team  
Hour 5: Lights Out – Haunted Cell     Our Miss Brooks – Walter’s Moving Van 

