Politics
June 13, 2018 8:45 pm

Waterfront Shores gets approval to develop community, shops, cafes at Pier 8

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Forrec's "Hamilton - Hammer City" is the winning design for Pier 8 Promenade Park

City of Hamilton
A A

City Council has given final approval to Waterfront Shores as the consortium that will design and build a 1,300 home community, along with shops and cafes, at Pier 8.

Under the terms of the project, five per cent will be affordable units, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

READ MORE: Hamilton architect to design successful Pier 8 development proposal


Story continues below

There has been some criticism of that number as too small within the community, but Ward 5’s Chad Collins stresses that the current Hamilton City Council has done more for affordable housing than any other since the 1970’s.

Collins listed off nine affordable housing projects throughout the city that are in either the construction, planning or design stage, under the umbrella of CityHousing Hamilton.

READ MORE: Pier 8 Promenade Park winning design speaks to marine and industrial heritage

Bruce Kuwubara, born and raised in Hamilton’s north end, is Waterfront Shores’ lead architect.

He has spoken about the consortium’s vision for a compact, walkable neighbourhood at Pier 8 where “all roads lead to the water.”

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Bruce Kuwubara
CityHousing Hamilton
Hamilton housing
Hamilton west harbour
Pier 8 Hamilton
Pier 8 Promenade
Waterfront Shores

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News