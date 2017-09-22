Pier 8 Promenade Park winning design speaks to marine and industrial heritage

A jury of design experts has spoken.

In a decision that was based in part on almost 300 submissions from the public, the “Hamilton: Hammer City” proposal has been selected for a 30 metre wide promenade park around the future development of 1,500 homes at Pier 8.

READ MORE: Pier 8 Promenade Park design proposals unveiled to the public

Scott Torrance is with Forrec Limited, the Toronto firm responsible for the winning design.

He says they were after something that “really reflected the rich marine heritage” and the “industrial heritage” of the waterfront location.

The design includes a beach, games terrace, cafe and a playground, all surrounded by ship forms made of steel. A member of the jury says the Forrec design, selected from among six finalists, best responds to all objectives.

READ MORE: Six firms shortlisted to design Hamilton’s Pier 8 Promenade Park

Construction is expected to begin next spring.

Images of the six short-listed proposals, chosen from 14 initial submissions, were unveiled about a month ago, some featuring elevated walkways, concert spaces, pavilions and other features.

They’ve been graded on design excellence, innovation, community response and how they stack up with the city’s vision and goals for the park.